Merrin wins Merv Cartwright Medal

Forward Trent Merrin has capped off a huge week by winning the Merv Cartwright Medal at Penrith’s presentation night this evening.

Merrin took home the player of the year gong after a stellar season in which he played in all but one game and scored five tries.

He consistently laid the platform up front and made a huge impression in his first year at the Panthers.

Earlier this week, Merrin was named alongside teammates Josh Mansour and Matt Moylan in the Kangaroos squad for the upcoming Four Nations tournament.

Meanwhile, James Fisher-Harris and Nathan Cleary jointly won the Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year Award.

Peter Wallace won three awards – the John Farragher Award for Courage and Determination, Members Player of the Year and OAK Try of the Year.

Zach Dockar-Clay won ISP Player of the Year and Corey Waddell won NYC Player of the Year.

The club also honoured Indigenous Welfare Officer Glen Liddiard with the Clubperson of the Year award, while Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo were honoured for their work in education.