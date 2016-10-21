Massage therapist charged with indecent assault

A massage therapist will appear in court next month after allegedly indecently assaulting a customer in Penrith yesterday.

About 11am yesterday, Thursday, October 20, a 34-year-old woman attended a massage business at a shopping centre on High Street for an appointment.

“It will be alleged a 30-year-old male staff member indecently assaulted the woman during the appointment,” a police spokesperson said.

“The woman left the business and contacted officers from Penrith Local Area Command, who commenced an investigation.”

Following inquiries, the man was arrested at his workplace and taken to Penrith Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of ‘act of indecency’.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Penrith Local Court on Monday, November 21.