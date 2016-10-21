Man charged after alleged indecent texts

A man has been charged after allegedly sending indecent messages to a teenage girl in Penrith this week.

On Monday, October 17, detectives from Penrith Local Area Command commenced an investigation following reports a man had sent indecent text messages to a 14-year-old girl.

About 7.30pm yesterday, Thursday, October 20, a 28-year-old man attended Parramatta Police Station and spoke with investigators.

The man was charged with ‘use carriage service to send indecent material to person under 16 years of age’.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday, October 25.