Incoming Tornado!

Riding on the success of his first Tornados Smokehouse restaurant in south west Sydney, owner and executive chef, Baz Romanov decided it was time to introduce his Texan inspired flavours to the greater western Sydney region.

The new Tornados Bar & Grill is a step up, boasting a larger location to accommodate family dining and entertainment.

Offering a mouth watering Texan inspired menu with bold, smoky marinates and homestead flavours – this extensive menu will satisfy everyone from the very fussy toddler to the food critic.

Tornados’ hearty servings and fresh produce promises a true Texan experience.

Serving jaw dropping burgers, succulent ribs, steaks, chicken and seafood with a choice of salad or roasted vegetable sides, it’s the secret sauces that will have you coming back.

Baz’s extensive culinary background goes back to his youth as a 14-year-old kitchenhand overseas.

His skills and experience in the industry developed not only through formal training but also through the opportunities he made available to himself by working in many restaurants around Europe with some of the world’s best chefs.

From this experience he appreciated the different tastes from many different cultures. It was this that had him experiment for months to perfect the perfect taste of sauces that would be accepted by the Australian palette.

The sauces are the secret to the taste and only Baz has the recipe locked away in his memory for production.

The new kid on the block is located in the heart of Emu Plains and can’t be missed with its bright, bold Tornados Bar & Grill signage at 2/91 Great Western Highway.

The restaurant has plenty of customer parking at the rear of the premises and is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

With a fully covered alfresco area including a secure kids outdoor playground and a licensed bar, it’s the perfect place to lunch or dine.