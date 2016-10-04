How TAFE makes dreams come true

I never thought at the age of 22 that I’d be at a crossroads in my life.

I had recently quit my job as a travel agent and didn’t know what to do with myself.

I hated sitting at home unemployed and feeling worthless.

I knew I had something to offer this world but didn’t know exactly what.

Growing up I always wanted to be involved in sport – not playing, think more behind-the-scenes – and I also had a passion for the media.

My mission was to figure out exactly how I would land my dream job – working as a sports reporter.

Having dabbled in the TAFE system before through previous courses, I decided to turn my boredom and ‘worthlessness’ into finding a course that could turn my passion into a career.

I discovered Blacktown TAFE, which was a good 20 minutes from home, ran a ‘Diploma in Communication and Media’ course, and I decided to give it a go.

Those 12 months – three to four days a week – was the best learning experience a young guy, who never had an interest in going to university or an expensive private college, could ever ask for.

Not only did I learn everything there is to know about the media industry in a supportive, practical and laid back environment, but the teachers and friends I made all those years ago, I still keep in touch with today.

The best part of my TAFE journey is: eight years later and I’m in my dream career.

And if it wasn’t for TAFE NSW, who knows how long I would’ve sat at home, feeling worthless, for.

This post has been presented by TAFE Western Sydney Institute, but all thoughts and opinions are my own.