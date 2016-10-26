Girl power on stage in Penrith

Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a living.

It’s the song lyric that’s been stuck in our heads since the 80s, and now the classic Dolly Parton hit is coming to Penrith.

Penrith Musical Comedy Company will be bringing their production of ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ to The Joan stage in November.

Based on the 1980 hit movie, the show is set in an office where three of the female employees – Doralee, Violet and Judy – set out to get revenge on their lying, misogynistic boss.

Taking on the role of Doralee is Fiona Brennan, who was drawn to the unexpected complexity of the character who was played by Dolly Parton in the film version.

“I like that at face value she seems kind of two dimensional but really when you delve a bit into it she’s quite multi-layered,” she said.

“She’s not just this kind of Barbie figure, she’s got feelings and there’s a lot more going on upstairs than people might think.”

This will be the first time the musical has been performed in Australia, and for Leanne Smith, who plays the role of Violet, this is part of the reason she was keen to be involved in the show.

“You have no real benchmark to go off, it’s a completely fresh new direction from the director,” she said.

“You can really explore and take the show in many different ways because no one really has any preconceived ideas.”

The Penrith Musical Comedy Company has been a staple in local theatre since 1978, having produced more than 60 musicals.

Rachael Gillfeather – who plays the role of Judy and has been involved in multiple productions with the company – said that it’s the people and the work environment that keeps her coming back.

“I really like this company, it’s so easy to work with them,” she said.

“It’s a great space to work in and everyone, right from the president down to the last ensemble member, they’re all really fun to work with, so that’s why I do it.”

Penrith Musical Comedy Company’s production of ‘9 to 5: The Musical’ will be on at The Joan on Friday, November 11 and 18 at 8pm and Saturday, November 12 and 19 at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are $20-$37. To purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.