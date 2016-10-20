Experience the Nepean River like never before

Hundreds of Penrith residents spend their Saturdays on the stunning Nepean River, but few get to see its full potential.

Now, residents have the opportunity to experience the Nepean River as they never have before, by winning one of five Nepean River Eco Tours.

By telling us your favourite memory of the Nepean River, you and a friend could be cruising along the water during the Nepean River Real Festival on Saturday, November 5.

Nepean River Eco Tours owner and tour guide, Steve Defina, said in its 11 years of operation, hardly any locals have taken advantage of the experience.

“I started doing fishing charters in Warragamba, and everyone would comment on what an amazing place it was, and that’s when I started doing Eco Tours,” he said.

“99 per cent of my tours are from people outside the area, which astounds me because it’s right in our backyard.”

Mr Defina wants to change that, so no more locals miss out on experiencing Nepean Gorge, Penrith’s hidden secret he believes is as good as Katherine Gorge or Kakadu National Park.

“You’re talking a river that is 20 metres wide, and a gorge that is 200 metres deep from the water to the top of the gorge,” he said.

Mr Defina is highly experienced, and passionate about the river’s ecology.

“Along the river there’s eagles, and in summer, there’s mullet jumping, and turtles and goannas,” he said.

“I don’t think I know anyone who knows the river like I do, I know every rock in the place.”

The 30 minute private tours will take one lucky winner and a guest five kilometres down the Nepean Gorge in a custom-built commercial vessel, small enough to manoeuvre the river’s tightest spots.

Valued at $90 each, there are just five tours to win, that will be valid for use on Saturday, November 5 only. The first tour will begin at 10.30am leaving from the boat ramp at Tench Reserve, returning every half an hour, with the last tour departing at 12.30pm.

To enter, email competitions@westernweekender.com.au and tell us your favourite memory of the Nepean River.

Entries close 5pm Friday, October 28.