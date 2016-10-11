Even in his darkest days, Merv is thinking of others

A man who has given so much to the community keeps on giving, even in his darkest days.

59-year-old Merv Adlington was the founder of Penrith Community Men’s Shed, and has now used a devastating diagnosis of stage four melanoma to create Penrith’s first melanoma support group.

The new Western Sydney Melanoma Support Group (WSMSG) was formed at the beginning of October, and will have its first monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 1.

Mr Adlington formed the group after finding there was nothing of its kind in the area that supports people with malignant melanoma and their families.

“I was diagnosed with stage four terminal melanoma in March,” he said.

“Since then it has quickly spread to my left lung, liver and now to my brain. It has been a struggle for myself and my family so my wife encouraged me to seek out a support group to attend.”

Mr Adlington and his wife Robyn could not find a support group any closer than North Sydney, and decided with his sickness, it was too far to drive.

After having have lived in Penrith for 29 years, they used some contacts and found several other people in the area going through the same thing.

“The aim of the group is to support those who have Melanoma, their families and carers through building friendships, education and letting them know that they are not on their own,” he said.

The meeting will be held on the first Tuesday of each month at the Penrith Baptist Church, 11 Morello Terrace, Caddens. For more details: 0431 699 665.