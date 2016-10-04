Commuters asked to be patient during car park construction

Negotiations are underway to ensure no net loss of commuter parking surrounding Penrith Station during the construction of a second 350 space multi-storey car park.

State Member for Penrith, Stuart Ayres announced the build will be completed by AW Edwards, but asked the community to be patient when it comes to any car park closures.

“Unfortunately, as part of the construction process, the capacity of the existing car park will be temporarily reduced,” he said.

“We realise that this will be a short term inconvenience for customers, however, we will work with the contractor and local stakeholders to investigate the possibility of additional parking as close to the station as possible.”

Mr Ayres’ office did not disclose how many spaces will be lost at the site at North Penrith’s Lord Sheffield Circuit, or how many spaces could be temporarily gained during construction and where.

However, he did say work will start on a detailed design immediately so construction can commence as soon as possible.

“It will provide around 350 additional spaces for local commuters, as well as a new lift, stairs, lighting and upgraded CCTV surveillance,” Mr Ayres said.

“We know that the lack of parking is a major concern for customers and that is why we are getting on with the job and delivering more commuter spaces to customers across the public transport network.”

Penrith’s new Mayor, John Thain, indicated parking was going to one of his key advocacy areas during his term, and said it’s imperative parking gets sorted.

“It’s short term pain for a long term gain,” he told the Weekender.

A Penrith Council spokesperson added that Council has pushed for the State Government to provide replacement parking, but also refrained from identifying how many spaces and where.

“Any loss of spaces while the building works are occurring will be a problem for local commuters,” the spokesperson said.

“We have been lobbying for more spaces to be provided and we are pleased that additional commuter car parking is to be provided at Penrith railway station.”

The new Penrith commuter car park is part of the NSW Government’s Transport Access Program to deliver modern, safe and accessible transport infrastructure.