Wanderers secure Argentinian midfielder

The Western Sydney Wanderers have today announced the loan signing of Argentinian midfielder Nicolás Martinez from Olympiacos in Greece.

Joining the Wanderers as a marquee player, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder will wear the #10 jersey for the Red & Black.

With over 160 first-team appearances, Martinez began his career in South America before moving to Europe with Real Murcia in Spain.

Martinez is the first Argentinian to join the Wanderers and the third South American – including the second to join this off-season after Uruguayan Bruno Piñatares. As well as Argentina and Spain, he has also played in Chile, Greece and Cyprus.

Martinez said Tony Popovic was a big reason for his move.

“I spoke with the coach and after that my decision was clear,” said Martinez.

“I know that in 2014 they won the AFC Champions League and last season were only one point off first place. I come to a great team: one of the best in Australia.

“I’m very happy. After a long wait it’s happened and now I’m focusing on working with the team. I would like to try and help the team and to achieve the most that we can.”