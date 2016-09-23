Police to be out in force during school holidays

Police are appealing to road users to stay safe on the road ahead of the upcoming school holidays.

With the aim of keeping the road toll at zero during the school holiday period, police will be out in force to ensure that everyone arrives at their destination safely.

The school holidays begin today (Friday, September 23) at the end of the school day and conclude on Sunday, October 9.

Extra traffic is expected on major routes across NSW over the next few days as families head to popular holiday destinations.

Commander of the Traffic and Highway Patrol, Acting Assistant Commissioner David Driver, is urging all road users to take personal responsibility and stay alert on NSW roads over the busy school holiday period.

“With an increase in road users over the school holidays, we are urging all road users to be vigilant and responsible, so we don’t also see an increase in major accidents, injuries, or deaths,” he said.

“While everyone is excited about the holidays, it is not worth the risk of speeding or driving whilst tired in order to get to your destination.

“The road toll currently stands at 288. That means there are 288 families who will not see their loved ones this school holidays.

“I can assure you that it is much more important to arrive safely, than not to arrive at all.

“Our officers will be out in force over the entirety of the school holidays monitoring the behaviour of motorists, and we will not tolerate behaviour that put you, your family, and other road users at risk.”