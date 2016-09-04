Panthers to face Bulldogs in do-or-die Finals match

Penrith have set a date with the Bulldogs at Allianz Stadium next Sunday afternoon after a 36-6 thrashing of Manly at Pepper Stadium in front of more than 15,000 fans.

The victory tonight means the Panthers finish the regular season in sixth position.

From here the Panthers face do-or-die matches, with the Bulldogs the first task next Sunday.

While ANZ Stadium was available to host the game, it’s understood the Panthers chose to take the match to Allianz Stadium to take away what would have been a Canterbury home ground advantage.

Next Sunday’s game will kick-off at 4.10pm with Penrith’s Holden Cup team taking on Cronulla at 1.30pm.

The week one NRL Finals schedule sees: