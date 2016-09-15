Man caught stealing mail

Police have charged a man for numerous offences including mail theft.

About 10.30pm on Monday, police were called to Hall Street, St Marys, following reports of a man stealing mail from numerous letter boxes.

Police attended shortly after where they arrested a 39-year-old man.

Police conducted a search of the man’s vehicle where it’s alleged 23.7 grams of methyl-amphetamine, four fraudulent $50 notes, three mobile phones and stolen mail were located and seized.

He was taken to St Marys Police Station where he was charged with possess counterfeit money, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug greater indictable quantity and larceny.

He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court tomorrow.