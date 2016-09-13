Get ready to be amazed

Take a dive into the world of kung fu, Chinese culture and spirituality when the Shaolin Warriors come to the Evan Theatre stage this October.

For over 16 years the legendary Shaolin Warriors have toured the world with their dynamic performances combining deadly martial arts prowess with breathtaking physical feats.

The show features 20 kung fu masters and tells the story of a young child’s initiation into the monastery, which starts the journey of training and study to become a fully fledged warrior.

Audiences will be captivated as they watch the Shaolin Warriors tackle the seemingly impossible with ease.

These death-defying feats include balancing on metal spears, wielding more than a dozen dangerous traditional weapons and smashing marble slabs with their heads.

Combined with rarely seen Buddhist meditation, beautiful scenery, and traditional costumes and music, this is a theatre experience unlike any other around.

Grab your tickets now.

The Shaolin Warriors will be performing at the Evan Theatre on Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm. Tickets are $60.15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.penrith.panthers.com.au or call 4720 5555.