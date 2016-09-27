Get In The Mood for some Broadway fun

Tickets to ‘In The Mood’ have been in such high demand with Penrith audiences that a third matinee performance has been announced.

The hit show direct from America is an all-singing, all-dancing retro celebration of swing jazz.

‘In The Mood’ is now in its 23rd season and features the String of Pearls Big Band Orchestra and the In the Mood Singers and Dancers from New York.

These talented musicians and dancers will recreate the magic of the 1940s through classic tracks including ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (of Company B)’, ‘What Do You Do In The Infantry’, ‘On The Sunny Side Of The Street’ and ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’.

Veteran of Broadway musicals Alex Sanchez has choreographed the show, bringing a touch of that Broadway magic to The Joan stage.

If you missed out on the first two shows this is your last chance to experience this high energy production.

Grab your tickets now!

‘In the Mood’ will be on at The Joan on Saturday, October 1 at 2pm. Tickets are $84.90-$89.90. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.