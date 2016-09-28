End of an era as Schubach’s closes its doors after 77 years

It’s the end of an era for local Penrith business Schubach’s Newsagency after the owners of the 77-year-old store shut up shop today.

John and Chris Schubach, who have run the High Street business for most of their lives, said it was time to say goodbye as they closed the doors for the final time today.

“We will miss the customers and our staff however, we are very much looking forward to having the freedom and flexibility to travel, and spend time catching up with friends and family,” Mr Schubach told the Weekender.

“We have four adorable grandchildren and John’s 100-year-old mother, Leila, and we will love getting to spend more time with them,” Mrs Schubach added.

The newsagency was first established in 1939 at the original location of 495 High Street by Mr Schubach’s father John Senior and his wife Leila, who ran the business until John’s passing in 1988.

It eventually moved to 516 High Street, with Mr and Mrs Schubach continuing on the family business, along with their three children who worked at the famous shop on weekends and during the school holidays.

“It’s been a great experience to be a part of such a long established Penrith business,” Mrs Schubach said.

“We have had the pleasure of employing so many wonderful staff members, many who still pop in to say ‘hello’.”

The couple said not only will they miss their business, but they’ll also miss the people they’ve met through running the newsagency.

“We’ll miss our lovely loyal customers, some of whom you can set a watch by what time they come in each week. We’ve forged great friendships and have lots of laughs every day,” Mr Schubach said.

“It’s the end of an era, and it’s a bittersweet feeling.”

The duo say they will continue to live in the local area and have thanked the community for their support over the years.

“We just want to say a very sincere and heartfelt thank you to all our loyal customers and wonderful staff over the decades,” the pair said.

“It’s been such an honour being part of your lives for such a long period of time.”