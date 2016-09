Independent Kevin Crameri has secured the final undecided spot on Penrith City Council.

Cr Crameri was in a tight contest with Liberal candidate Glenn Gardiner for the final position in North Ward.

This morning, Cr Crameri was declared the winner.

It means North Ward will be made up of two Labor councillors (John Thain and Aaron Duke), a Liberal councillor (Ross Fowler) and two independents (Cr Crameri and Marcus Cornish).