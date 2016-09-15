Council to improve CBD drainage

Council is about to invest $5 million in important drainage works near the Penrith City Centre to minimise the risk of flooding and property damage.

The works will provide additional capacity for stormwater runoff.

The improvements will be made to the area between Castlereagh Street, down Lethbridge Street and across to an existing channel west of Station Street.

The work is part of Council’s ongoing commitment to ensure the city’s infrastructure keeps pace with growth.

The city is growing and the work will make sure we safeguard the stormwater system.

The work may create some level of inconvenience to residents and business owners.

Council staff are working to minimise disruption while the important works are in progress.

Fences will be erected during the process to ensure community safety, but access to businesses will be maintained. These essential works will be staged to minimise disruption.

Twenty-five car parking spaces will be made available in a temporary open space area near Judges Place car park to compensate for about five spots lost during construction.

Works start in the next few weeks and are due for completion in May 2017.