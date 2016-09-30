Child found in car with drugs and unconscious parents

A man and woman will face Penrith Local Court next month on drug and child neglect charges.

About 11.45pm on Wednesday, September 28, officers attached to Police Transport Command, North West Sector, located a 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man unconscious in car in a car park on Tench Avenue, Penrith.

Police also saw a 15-month-old girl in the back seat and called NSW Ambulance Paramedics to the scene. She was taken to Nepean Hospital where she was checked as a precaution.

Police arrested the man and woman and seized drug paraphernalia and synthetic cannabis.

They were taken to Penrith Police Station where they were charged with child neglect and possess prohibited drug.

Both were granted bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Monday, October 31.

The child is now in the care of Family and Community and Services.