A place to call home

The first residents of the newly built Australian Foundation for Disability (AFFORD) Penrith group houses moved into their new home last week, ready to begin the journey of independent living.

In partnership with the NSW State Government’s Family and Community Services – Aging Disability and Home Care (ADHC), AFFORD has funded and constructed six purpose-built group homes that will house up to 40 residents.

The $16 million project is a culmination of three years of planning, design and consultation with builders and clients to create homes that are tailored for the needs of residents with intellectual disabilities.

AFFORD resident, Andrew, was one of three men that moved into their new home, known as ‘Dolphin Cove’.

“I love my new home because it is beautiful and clean,” he said.

“I go to work by walking to the bus stop and then catch the bus with my housemates.

“In my new home I take part in the cooking program, house chores and enjoy the rest of the evening by watching TV.”

The three housemates have worked at the AFFORD Australian Disability Enterprise (ADE) in Minchinbury packaging, quality checking and also in healthy lifestyles and cleaning programs.

AFFORD lifestyle assistants will also provide residents with support to enhance their skills in daily activities such as shopping and taking part in social activities, in an effort to build confidence for a long term goal of independent living.

AFFORD CEO, Steven Herald, said the new group homes signify a journey of personal development.

“For some, these group homes will be their first experience of living independently with peers,” he said.

“They will have the chance to enjoy similar interests, socialising and will also understand the responsibilities of living on their own.”