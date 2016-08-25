Woman’s car stolen at knifepoint

A woman has been left shaken after a man stole her car at knifepoint from the driveway of her St Clair home.

The 40-year-old woman stopped her 2005-model Toyota Camry sedan in the driveway of her home in Morningbird Close around 8.40pm last night.

Police have been told a man, wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife, opened her door and told her to get out of her car.

The woman got out of the car and called for help from her husband, who was inside their home.

He came to her assistance and attempted to stop the car from being taken but was forced to let go and the car was last seen being driven away.

“Police from St Marys Local Area Command were called to the home and established a crime scene,” a Police Spokesperson said.

“Police are now appealing for public assistance to locate the maroon 2005-model Toyota Camry sedan, NSW registration AJ 98 HA; officers are urging anyone who finds the car not to touch the vehicle, and instead call their nearest police station or Crime Stoppers immediately.”

A description of a man who police believe may be able to assist with their inquiries has been released.

He is described only as having a stocky build and spoke with an Australian accent; at the time he was wearing a grey jumper and dark pants. His face was covered.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police immediately and not to approach the man, who was last seen armed with a knife.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.