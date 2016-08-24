WIN! The Caravan, Camping and Holiday Expo is back

If you love life on the road and spending time in the great outdoors then head on down to the Penrith Caravan, Camping and Holiday Expo.

The expo, which will be held at Panthers Exhibition Centre from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, will give everyone from touring novices to enthusiasts the chance to check out over 150 exhibitors as well as hundreds of different brands.

There’ll be plenty to see with caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes, campervans, tents, kayaks and caravan and camping accessories all on display over this huge three day event.

Tickets to the expo would make the perfect Father’s Day present.

The expo will also feature free family entertainment and vendors selling gourmet snacks, hot and cold meals, and drinks.

If you’ve been dreaming about getting into the world of caravanning and camping, now’s your chance to make that dream a reality.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.caravan-camping.com.au.

The Weekender has five family passes to the Penrith Caravan, Camping and Holiday Expo to give away. For your chance to win one, email the code word ‘CARAVAN’ to competitions@westernweekender.com.au with your name and contact details.

Entries close Wednesday, August 31. Authorised under NSW Permit Number LTPM/16/00054. Terms and conditions at www.westernweekender.com.au or Weekender reception.