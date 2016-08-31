Protective father assaulted daughter’s partner

A protective father who assaulted his daughter’s partner thinking she was in danger has been slapped with two good behaviour bonds.

Craig Paul Lodding fronted Penrith Local Court last Friday charged with ‘assault occasioning actual bodily harm’ and ‘enter a building with intent to commit an indictable offence’.

The court heard after trying and failing to contact his daughter, he became worried and “barged into the house”, grabbing his son-in-law.

Magistrate Carl Milovanovich said he could understood his concern but that he took the wrong approach.

“Unfortunately you allowed your judgement to falter on this occasion,” he said, acknowledging the accused was an otherwise hardworking and decent member of the community.

He was ordered to enter into multiple two-year good behaviour bonds.