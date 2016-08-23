Penrith Show returns this weekend

Thousands are expected to attend the annual Penrith Show this weekend.

To be held at the Penrith Showground on August 27 and 28, this year’s show is highlighted by a spectacular fireworks display and a concert from country music superstar, Amber Lawrence.

Penrith Show President, Max Laughton, said if last year’s fireworks spectacular was anything to by, this year will be particularly special.

“It was as bright as daylight. It was an absolutely incredible sight to behold,” he said.

The show is possible thanks to a range of sponsors including Arnall Trophies, Dunn & Farrugia, 2nds World, Spur, Nepean Village, The Good Guys, Fully Flavoured restaurant and The Western Weekender.

As well as the Amber Lawrence concert and the fireworks spectacular, the show will feature a range of other activities across the two days including vintage harness racing, a ute muster, wildchild racing, woodchopping and much more.

For more information, see www.penrithshow.com.