Greyhound ban passes parliament

The greyhound racing ban has jumped its last major hurdle after being passed by the Lower House of Parliament in the early hours of this morning.

The NSW Parliament passed the Greyhound Racing Prohibition Bill 2016, by 49 votes to 30.

Under the terms of the Bill, greyhound racing in NSW will close on July 1, 2017.

“The first recommendation of the Special Commission of Inquiry into Greyhound Racing in NSW was that the Parliament should consider ending greyhound racing in this state, and this has now occurred,” Premier Mike Baird said.

“I am pleased the Parliament has strongly supported the Government’s decision, because it is the right one, even though it has been a difficult one.

“The Bill is the direct consequence of the Special Commission, which found compelling evidence of systemic animal cruelty in greyhound racing and concluded there was a culture of cover-up that gave no comfort to those who hoped it could be reformed.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Racing Troy Grant said his strong focus is on getting the necessary support, including financial support, for those affected in communities, especially in regional NSW.

“The Greyhounds Transition Taskforce Coordinator General, Dr John Keniry, is travelling across the state to consult with industry members and find out what financial and other support they need to transition themselves and their dogs out of the industry,’’ Mr Grant said.

“We’re committed to leaving no-one behind in the transition to an orderly and humane industry closure and we’ll announce this package, which will include financial assistance, in coming months.

“Despite the Opposition Leader’s two-hour speech against the Bill in Parliament tonight, not once did he reaffirm his commitment to reintroduce the industry if Labor is elected, proving his promises to industry are opportunistic and empty.”