Clean comedy in Werrington

They say laughter is the best medicine, and few comedians would understand that better than Hannah Boland.

Having had her fair share of tragedies, including the loss of two full term babies, and an ongoing battle with anxiety and a chronic pain condition, Hannah aims to bring laughter into the lives of those who are dealing with their own struggles.

“When I was at my lowest I found that having a good belly laugh at something, however fleeting, reminded me of what it was like to actually laugh; a feeling I had lost for the longest time,” Hannah said.

“It didn’t solve any of my problems, but it gave me hope that one day I might be able to feel like that again. That is the hope and reminder I want to bring to others.”

Hannah performs under the banner of ‘clean comedy’. Her hilarious storytelling, poetry and songs aim to bring some humour to life’s deepest matters without swearing or being crass.

Hannah Boland will be performing her comedy show ‘The Best Medicine’ at The Henry Lawson Theatre in Werrington County on Saturday, September 17 at 8pm. Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for concession. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hannahboland.com.au.