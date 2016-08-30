Classic tale’s scary twist

The walking dead are taking over local theatre company Ruby Productions’ new show ‘Alice in Zombieland’.

Audiences will get to experience the classic Lewis Carroll tale with a spooky, undead twist when Alice discovers that Wonderland is a little different to the way she left it.

All your favourite characters, including the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and Tweedledee and Tweedledum, will make an appearance as Alice tries to uncover the reason why everyone is falling victim to the zombie outbreak.

Ruby Productions’ ‘Alice in Zombieland’ is written by Craig Sodaro and directed by Jessica Thorpe.

The show brings a fresh take on a childhood favourite and is suitable for all ages making it the perfect family theatre experience.

Grab your tickets to ‘Alice in Zombieland’ now!

‘Alice in Zombieland’ will be on at the John Lees Centre on Saturday, September 10, Saturday, September 17 and Saturday, September 24 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are $20 for concession and $25 for adults. To book tickets, visit www.trybooking.com/197228 or call 4735 5422 to book show only.