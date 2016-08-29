Charges following threats

A former Chapter Vice President of the Rebels OMCG and an associate have been charged with intimidation and firearms offences.

Earlier this month, police from the Gangs Squad’s Strike Force Raptor commenced an investigation following reports a man and a woman were threatened by two armed men.

About 7.40pm on Saturday, August 27, Strike Force Raptor officers attempted to stop a black Subaru WRX on Eighth Avenue, Llandilo.

The male passenger got out of the WRX and ran from the vehicle, but was arrested a short distance away.

The other man drove from the location and a pursuit was initiated.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on Captain Cook Drive, Willmot, and when the vehicle stopped, the driver ran from the vehicle.

Officers ran after the man, who allegedly resisted arrest. He was taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

During a subsequent search of the WRX, officers located and seized a sawn-off 410 shotgun and ammunition.

The 30-year-old passenger was taken to Mt Druitt Police Station and charged with use offensive weapon in company with intent to intimidate, two counts of possess shortened firearm without authority, possess loaded firearm in a public place, two counts of possess ammunition without holding a licence, two counts of possess firearm – subject prohibition order, two counts of possess ammunition – subject prohibition order, and two counts of influence witnesses.

He was refused bail to re-appear at Mt Druitt Local Court tomorrow.

After being released from hospital, the 30-year-old driver was taken to Penrith Police Station and charged with use offensive weapon in company with intent to intimidate, two counts of possess shortened firearm without authority, possess loaded firearm in a public place, two counts of possess ammunition without holding a licence, two counts of influence witnesses, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, drive manner dangerous, drive while licence cancelled, and two counts of resist officer in execution of duty.