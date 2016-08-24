Car, bus collide at Mulgoa

A car and mini bus have collided head-on in wet conditions at Mulgoa this afternoon.

The accident happened at around 2pm.

The mini bus, which was transporting disabled passengers, and a silver sedan collided at speed with police and paramedics responding to the accident.

It’s understood the driver of the sedan was taken to Westmead Hospital, while four passengers from the mini bus were transported to Nepean Hospital.

Conditions remain wet at the scene and police remain in place investigating the crash.

Mulgoa Road is closed in both directions between Glenmore Parkway and Littlefields Road, with drivers urged to avoid travel in the area.