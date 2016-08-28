Campbell-Gillard out of Penrith’s Finals campaign

The Panthers will go into the NRL Finals without one of their toughest forwards after Reagan Campbell-Gillard was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Campbell-Gillard suffered a back fracture in a tackle by Gold Coast’s Ryan James during last night’s match at Cbus Super Stadium.

The tackle has angered Panthers coach Anthony Griffin and the NRL’s Match Review Committee will decide later today if James will be charged.

Gillard spent the night in hospital and was waiting on clearance to fly back to Sydney today.

The Panthers enter the Finals with a significant injury toll that includes Sam McKendry, Dean Whare, Peta Hiku and now Campbell-Gillard.

The injury is likely to give either Jeremy Latimore or Moses Leota a chance to play first grade again against Manly next weekend.